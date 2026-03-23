Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

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Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.97. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, Director Richard Douglas acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,000. This trade represents a 56.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,591,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,257 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 143,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Aldeyra Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Aldeyra Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: Director/insider Michael Alfieri increased his stake, purchasing 5,000 shares at ~$1.42 on March 18 — a modest signal of insider conviction that can be viewed as supportive amid the sell-off. SEC Filing: Insider Purchase

Insider buying: Director/insider Michael Alfieri increased his stake, purchasing 5,000 shares at ~$1.42 on March 18 — a modest signal of insider conviction that can be viewed as supportive amid the sell-off. Neutral Sentiment: Broker note status: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Neutral rating and a $2.00 target while publishing updated model revisions. The Neutral stance limits upside endorsement from that shop but keeps coverage steady. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating

Broker note status: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Neutral rating and a $2.00 target while publishing updated model revisions. The Neutral stance limits upside endorsement from that shop but keeps coverage steady. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts: HC Wainwright sharply reduced EPS forecasts across 2026–2030 (Q4 2026 from $0.27 to ($0.02); FY2026 to ($0.44); FY2027 to ($0.27); FY2028–2030 also lowered). The revisions signal weaker expected profitability and push down research-driven valuation support. HC Wainwright Research Note

Analyst cuts: HC Wainwright sharply reduced EPS forecasts across 2026–2030 (Q4 2026 from $0.27 to ($0.02); FY2026 to ($0.44); FY2027 to ($0.27); FY2028–2030 also lowered). The revisions signal weaker expected profitability and push down research-driven valuation support. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuits / investigations: Multiple law firms (Pomerantz; Levi & Korsinsky and others) have launched securities-fraud probes and class-action recruitment, alleging management misstatements around reproxalap’s efficacy and approval prospects. Litigation risk and potential disclosures raise investor uncertainty. Pomerantz Investigation Notice Levi & Korsinsky Alert

Lawsuits / investigations: Multiple law firms (Pomerantz; Levi & Korsinsky and others) have launched securities-fraud probes and class-action recruitment, alleging management misstatements around reproxalap’s efficacy and approval prospects. Litigation risk and potential disclosures raise investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction / put buying: Heavy put-option activity and a multi-day slump (reports cite ~67% decline since Tuesday) indicate aggressive bearish positioning and rapid de-risking by traders following the FDA Complete Response Letter for reproxalap. That pressure has driven large volume and volatility. Put Options Flow Benzinga: What’s Going On

Market reaction / put buying: Heavy put-option activity and a multi-day slump (reports cite ~67% decline since Tuesday) indicate aggressive bearish positioning and rapid de-risking by traders following the FDA Complete Response Letter for reproxalap. That pressure has driven large volume and volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in recent feeds show inconsistent/zero values (likely data anomalies); treat reported short metrics cautiously until exchanges refresh official figures. No reliable signal from those entries.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

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Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company’s research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.

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