Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JonesTrading decreased their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp downgraded Greystone Housing Impact Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

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Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHI opened at $5.34 on Friday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $125.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.35 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 16.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Here are the key news stories impacting Greystone Housing Impact Investors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a $0.14 quarterly distribution (ex-dividend March 31), which yields about 9.6% on the current price and supports income-focused investors; management is signaling distributions while repositioning the portfolio. MSN: Distribution & repositioning

Company announced a $0.14 quarterly distribution (ex-dividend March 31), which yields about 9.6% on the current price and supports income-focused investors; management is signaling distributions while repositioning the portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: JonesTrading cut its price target from $9.00 to $7.00 but retained a “buy” rating — reduces upside expectations but leaves analyst conviction intact. Benzinga: JonesTrading PT cut

JonesTrading cut its price target from $9.00 to $7.00 but retained a “buy” rating — reduces upside expectations but leaves analyst conviction intact. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s Q4 2025 earnings call and transcript discussed portfolio repositioning and strategy for JV exits; useful context for long-term recovery but no immediate reversal signal. Yahoo: Q4 2025 highlights

Management’s Q4 2025 earnings call and transcript discussed portfolio repositioning and strategy for JV exits; useful context for long-term recovery but no immediate reversal signal. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available for detail on guidance, asset sales and capital allocation; investors should review specifics on JV exits and cash flow. Seeking Alpha: Earnings transcript

Full earnings call transcript is available for detail on guidance, asset sales and capital allocation; investors should review specifics on JV exits and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Citizens/JMP downgraded GHI from “outperform” to “market perform,” citing headwinds from higher interest rates that pressure financing and valuation of mortgage/real-estate-linked assets. Seeking Alpha: Citizens downgrade

Citizens/JMP downgraded GHI from “outperform” to “market perform,” citing headwinds from higher interest rates that pressure financing and valuation of mortgage/real-estate-linked assets. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS and revenue miss (Q4 EPS $0.12 vs. $0.60 consensus; revenue below estimates), and trading volume is well above average as the stock trades near its 12-month low — these fundamentals and technicals are weighing on the share price. Seeking Alpha: Earnings details

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

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Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on financing and preserving affordable and sustainable rental housing in the United States. As the country’s first social?impact REIT dedicated to housing, GHI aims to deliver stable, long?term cash flows to its shareholders while supporting underserved communities through strategic capital deployment.

The company originates, underwrites and manages a diversified portfolio of first?mortgage loans secured by multifamily residential properties, with an emphasis on workforce, affordable and mixed?income developments.

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