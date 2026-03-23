Share Repurchase Program Approved by Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Board

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Scholastic Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $947.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.17.

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Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.22. Scholastic had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company had revenue of $329.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Scholastic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholastic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

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More Scholastic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Scholastic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 EPS outperformed consensus (loss of $0.15 vs. est. $0.37 loss), which relieved near?term earnings concerns and helped lift the stock. Article Title

Q3 EPS outperformed consensus (loss of $0.15 vs. est. $0.37 loss), which relieved near?term earnings concerns and helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: The Board authorized a $200 million modified Dutch?auction tender offer (expected price $36–$40) — immediate buyback demand and signaling of undervaluation support the rally. Article Title

The Board authorized a $200 million modified Dutch?auction tender offer (expected price $36–$40) — immediate buyback demand and signaling of undervaluation support the rally. Positive Sentiment: The repurchase action is part of a larger capital?return and balance?sheet plan (Board set a $300M total repurchase authorization and a long?term net leverage target of 2.0–2.5x adjusted EBITDA), which reduces capital allocation uncertainty. Article Title

The repurchase action is part of a larger capital?return and balance?sheet plan (Board set a $300M total repurchase authorization and a long?term net leverage target of 2.0–2.5x adjusted EBITDA), which reduces capital allocation uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Analyst action: B. Riley raised its price target to $40 (maintaining a “neutral” rating), implying upside and lending incremental analyst support. Article Title

Analyst action: B. Riley raised its price target to $40 (maintaining a “neutral” rating), implying upside and lending incremental analyst support. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns alongside buybacks. Article Title

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns alongside buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary pieces (Seeking Alpha, transcripts) frame the results as evidence of strategic progress and management’s focus on margin expansion — useful context but secondary to the concrete buyback and EPS beat. Article Title

Coverage and commentary pieces (Seeking Alpha, transcripts) frame the results as evidence of strategic progress and management’s focus on margin expansion — useful context but secondary to the concrete buyback and EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Revenue narrowly missed estimates ($329.1M vs. $331.5M expected) and the company still reports a small net loss and negative margin, highlighting operational challenges in core book sales that could limit upside without durable revenue improvement. Article Title

About Scholastic

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Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is a global company dedicated to children’s publishing, education technology and distribution services. The company’s core business encompasses three primary segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Technology, and International operations. Through its publishing arm, Scholastic produces and distributes a wide range of children’s books, novels, nonfiction titles and classroom magazines under well-known imprints such as Scholastic Press, Graphix and Chicken House.

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