Worthington Steel (WS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Worthington Steel Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $49.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Steel
In other news, Director Scott J. Kelly bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $273,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,157 shares in the company, valued at $631,900.27. This represents a 76.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Bowsher purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,403.95. The trade was a 16.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Worthington Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Worthington Steel
About Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel (NYSE: WS) is a leading North American steel processor specializing in the production of flat-rolled, coated and painted sheet and coil products. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthington Industries, the company serves a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliance, energy and agricultural equipment. Its core business activities encompass the processing, finishing and distribution of carbon and advanced high-strength steels, aluminum and stainless products to manufacturers across the continent.
The company’s product portfolio includes hot-dip galvanizing, galvannealed, aluminized and pre-painted steel products, as well as cold-rolled and hot-rolled coil.
Further Reading
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