Worthington Steel (WS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Steel

In other news, Director Scott J. Kelly bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $273,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,157 shares in the company, valued at $631,900.27. This represents a 76.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Bowsher purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,403.95. The trade was a 16.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Worthington Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Worthington Steel by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Worthington Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Worthington Steel

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel (NYSE: WS) is a leading North American steel processor specializing in the production of flat-rolled, coated and painted sheet and coil products. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthington Industries, the company serves a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliance, energy and agricultural equipment. Its core business activities encompass the processing, finishing and distribution of carbon and advanced high-strength steels, aluminum and stainless products to manufacturers across the continent.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot-dip galvanizing, galvannealed, aluminized and pre-painted steel products, as well as cold-rolled and hot-rolled coil.

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