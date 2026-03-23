Wall Street Zen Downgrades HYNE (NASDAQ:HYNE) to Sell

HYNE (NASDAQ:HYNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of HYNE in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sell (e)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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HYNE Stock Up 4.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HYNE

Shares of HYNE opened at $14.90 on Friday. HYNE has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HYNE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in HYNE in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in HYNE in the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in HYNE during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in HYNE during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

About HYNE

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Hoyne Bancorp Inc focuses on operating as the bank holding company for Hoyne Savings Bank which provides various financial products and services. Hoyne Bancorp Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

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