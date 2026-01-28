KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,247 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 43,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

