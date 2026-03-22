Comparing Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) and Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Lithium and Canadian Zeolite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 1 1 1 0 2.00 Canadian Zeolite 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Canadian Zeolite.

Atlas Lithium has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Zeolite has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Canadian Zeolite”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $90,000.00 1,218.28 -$28.11 million ($1.57) -2.57 Canadian Zeolite $450,000.00 N/A -$370,000.00 ($0.01) -0.29

Canadian Zeolite has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium. Atlas Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Zeolite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Canadian Zeolite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium -9,881.20% -81.11% -39.59% Canadian Zeolite N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canadian Zeolite beats Atlas Lithium on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Canadian Zeolite

(Get Free Report)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.