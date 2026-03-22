Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY). In a filing disclosed on March 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Infineon Technologies stock on February 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 1/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) on 1/26/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 12/17/2025.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IFNNY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 268,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,156. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFNNY. UBS Group cut Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Infineon Technologies

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.