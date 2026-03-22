Reviewing Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE) & Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE – Get Free Report) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Elemental Royalty and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elemental Royalty 0 1 1 0 2.50 Austin Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Elemental Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.84%. Given Elemental Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Elemental Royalty is more favorable than Austin Gold.

This table compares Elemental Royalty and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elemental Royalty N/A N/A N/A Austin Gold N/A -37.85% -36.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elemental Royalty and Austin Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elemental Royalty $33.12 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Austin Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.12) -10.75

Elemental Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold.

Summary

Elemental Royalty beats Austin Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elemental Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Elemental Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition and generation of precious metal royalties. The company holds royalties in gold, silver, and copper projects. It operates in North America; South America; Australia; Africa; and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. and changed its name to Elemental Royalty Corporation in November 2025. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Austin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County. It also holds interest in the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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