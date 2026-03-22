Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) vs. Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Critical Comparison

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) and Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextech3D.AI has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Nextech3D.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies 3.11% 6.97% 3.85% Nextech3D.AI -615.58% N/A -518.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 Nextech3D.AI 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mirion Technologies and Nextech3D.AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 49.69%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Nextech3D.AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Nextech3D.AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Nextech3D.AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $925.40 million 5.00 $28.80 million $0.11 167.77 Nextech3D.AI $2.32 million 9.85 -$3.78 million ($0.04) -2.54

Mirion Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nextech3D.AI. Nextech3D.AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mirion Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mirion Technologies beats Nextech3D.AI on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies

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Mirion Technologies, Inc. provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies. The Medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products. This segment supports applications in medical diagnostics, cancer treatment, practitioner safety, and rehabilitation. The Technologies segment focuses on addressing critical radiation safety, measurement, and analysis applications; and provides personal radiation detection, identification equipment, and analysis tools. The company's products and solutions also include nuclear medicines, dosimeters, contamination and clearance monitors, reactor instrumentation and control equipment and systems, medical and industrial imaging systems and related accessories, alpha spectroscopy instruments, alpha/beta counting instruments, and gamma spectroscopy detector systems; and electrical penetration, cancer diagnostics, software, and other services. It serves hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities, dental and veterinary offices, radiation treatment facilities, OEMs for radiation therapy, laboratories, military organizations, government agencies, industrial companies, power and utility companies, reactor design firms, and NPPs. The company was formerly known as Global Monitoring Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mirion Technologies, Inc. in January 2006. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Nextech3D.AI

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Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023. Nextech3D.AI Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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