Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) vs. LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Head to Head Comparison

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries -2.46% 4.93% 1.60% Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $30.15 billion 0.78 -$738.00 million ($2.33) -31.46 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LyondellBasell Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LyondellBasell Industries and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 3 14 5 1 2.17 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus price target of $64.44, suggesting a potential downside of 12.08%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LyondellBasell Industries

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LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and propylene oxide and derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. In addition, the company produce and markets compounding and solutions including polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors and powders, and advanced polymers including catalloy and polybutene-1; and refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and other crude oils, as well as refined products, including gasoline and distillates. Further, it develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts; and serves food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, and paints and coatings applications. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

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Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers. The company has a strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center; China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning; and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development, as well as Kiwa Bio-Tech (Yangling) Co. Ltd. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

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