Analyzing Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

GoodRx has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx 3.82% 9.31% 4.38% Nutex Health 7.34% 17.67% 7.37%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 3 8 5 0 2.13 Nutex Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GoodRx and Nutex Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $3.98, indicating a potential upside of 96.10%. Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $252.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.74%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than GoodRx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Nutex Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $796.85 million 0.87 $30.44 million $0.09 22.56 Nutex Health $875.26 million 0.71 $70.79 million $8.98 9.91

Nutex Health has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nutex Health beats GoodRx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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