Comparing Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and Solera National Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $315.38 million 2.09 $68.54 million $3.28 9.75 Solera National Bancorp $83.83 million 0.90 $23.02 million $5.35 3.27

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Independent Bank presently has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Independent Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 21.73% 14.20% 1.26% Solera National Bancorp 27.46% N/A N/A

Summary

Independent Bank beats Solera National Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services, as well as automatic teller machines, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it operates through branches, drive-thru facilities, and loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Solera National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.