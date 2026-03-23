Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $151.00 price target on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.92.

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Camtek Price Performance

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $165.95 on Friday. Camtek has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,321,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,665,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 604,097 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,506,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,529,000 after purchasing an additional 550,072 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,772,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Camtek by 31.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,099,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,537,000 after purchasing an additional 497,918 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

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Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high?resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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