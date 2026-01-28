Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -418.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $44,064,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 61.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,461,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 198.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,831,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,062 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10,399.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,546 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,210,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 966,892 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

