IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$15.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$24.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$29.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.50. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$7.27 and a one year high of C$30.13. The stock has a market cap of C$17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$984.02 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 earnings per share for the current year.

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Cote Gold construction project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in the Americas and West Africa.

