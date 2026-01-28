Nuformix (LON:NFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NFX opened at GBX 0.23 on Wednesday. Nuformix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It also has an option agreement with Oxilio Ltd. for NXP001 for oncology indications.

