Nuformix (LON:NFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Nuformix Price Performance
NFX opened at GBX 0.23 on Wednesday. Nuformix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.22.
Nuformix Company Profile
