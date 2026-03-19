First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Financial Corporation Indiana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Corporation Indiana to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

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First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Down 2.0%

THFF stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $717.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Financial Corporation Indiana ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Corporation Indiana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

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First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

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First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company’s service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

Further Reading

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