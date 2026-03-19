SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 19th

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0537 per share on Thursday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.3%

RAA stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $600.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.86. SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

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Institutional Trading of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF

The SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds. The strategy involves monitoring five broad asset classes and adjusting the weighting to each using various trend-following techniques RAA was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by SMI Funds.

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