Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.53 on April 30th

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 157.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $125.88 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $125.62 and a twelve month high of $169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,563.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

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Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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