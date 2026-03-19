Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Announces Earnings Results

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.20, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,893.58% and a negative return on equity of 171.22%.

Here are the key takeaways from Longeveron’s conference call:

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The company completed a private placement raising approximately $15.9 million (with potential for an additional tranche), which management says provides cash runway into Q4 2026 .

(with potential for an additional tranche), which management says provides cash runway into . Top-line results from the pivotal ELPIS II (HLHS) trial — fully enrolled — are expected in Q3 2026 ; if positive, Longeveron plans to prepare a BLA and could be eligible for a valuable PRV .

trial — fully enrolled — are expected in ; if positive, Longeveron plans to prepare a and could be eligible for a valuable . 2025 revenues fell 50% to $1.2 million , R&D and G&A expenses rose materially, and net loss widened to $22.7 million , leaving $4.7 million in cash at year-end before the financing.

, R&D and G&A expenses rose materially, and net loss widened to , leaving in cash at year-end before the financing. Management is pursuing strategic partnerships across indications (Alzheimer’s, age-related frailty, and HLHS/PDCM) and expects to initiate a global pivotal PDCM registrational trial after feasibility in 2026 with potential start in 2027 .

registrational trial after feasibility in 2026 with potential start in . The company is prioritizing CMC and has engaged a CDMO to scale manufacturing for potential commercialization, and it agreed to share 50% of any future HLHS PRV sale proceeds with recent investors.

Longeveron Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Longeveron stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Longeveron has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longeveron Company Profile

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Longeveron Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of allogeneic cellular therapies designed to address aging-related and inflammatory conditions. The company’s primary therapeutic candidate, Lomecel-B, is an off-the-shelf mesenchymal stem cell product derived from bone marrow. Through its proprietary manufacturing process, Longeveron aims to produce a consistent, scalable cell therapy platform with potential applications in multiple disease areas.

Longeveron’s pipeline encompasses several ongoing and completed clinical studies.

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