Reviewing Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Transdigm Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Transdigm Group and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transdigm Group 0 4 12 1 2.82 Astrotech 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Transdigm Group presently has a consensus target price of $1,597.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Transdigm Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Transdigm Group is more favorable than Astrotech.

This table compares Transdigm Group and Astrotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transdigm Group $8.83 billion 9.10 $2.07 billion $32.08 44.48 Astrotech $1.05 million 6.13 -$13.85 million ($8.45) -0.43

Transdigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech. Astrotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transdigm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Transdigm Group and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transdigm Group 21.69% -31.91% 9.53% Astrotech -1,069.89% -59.71% -51.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Transdigm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Transdigm Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Transdigm Group beats Astrotech on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, cockpit security components and systems, cockpit displays, engineered audio, radio and antenna systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, thermal protection and insulation products, lighting and control technology, and parachutes. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; electro-mechanical actuators for space applications; hydraulic/electromechanical actuators and fuel valves for land-based gas turbines; refueling systems for heavy equipment used in mining, construction, and other industries; and turbine controls for the energy and oil and gas markets. This segment serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders. In addition, it develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. Further, the company develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Austin, Texas.

