iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF $IAGG Position Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,375 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAGG. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

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iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BATS IAGG opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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