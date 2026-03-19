Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,194,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,317,000 after purchasing an additional 372,519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,677,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,951,000 after purchasing an additional 126,497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,513,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,038,000 after buying an additional 124,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,795,000 after buying an additional 173,325 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $262.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $281.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

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