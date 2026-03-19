Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friday Financial boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Friday Financial now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 853,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,091 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.