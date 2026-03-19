Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 427.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.12.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

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