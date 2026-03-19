Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Stake Decreased by Penn Mutual Asset Management

Penn Mutual Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,176 shares during the period. Rubrik makes up about 1.7% of Penn Mutual Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Rubrik by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rubrik by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Rubrik by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Rubrik Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.96.

Insider Activity

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $708,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 330,772 shares in the company, valued at $23,445,119.36. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,083,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 474,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,728,529.03. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,556,946. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBRK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Rubrik from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

View Our Latest Report on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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