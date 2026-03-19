IFP Advisors Inc Buys 31,050 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $26,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,002,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,658,000 after buying an additional 38,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,738,000 after acquiring an additional 160,563 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,440,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 994,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,884,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $152.71.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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