IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 566,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.1% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $41,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,799,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,280,000 after purchasing an additional 456,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,165,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,148,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,704,000 after acquiring an additional 561,489 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,890,000 after acquiring an additional 559,413 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: An institutional filer (Advisory Services Network LLC) disclosed a purchase of 35,018 IAU shares, indicating some buy-side interest from an investor. Article Title

An institutional filer (Advisory Services Network LLC) disclosed a purchase of 35,018 IAU shares, indicating some buy-side interest from an investor. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage shows mixed analyst views — some see more upside for gold longer-term while others warn the trade is overcrowded; this produces range-bound flows into gold products like IAU. Article Title

Coverage shows mixed analyst views — some see more upside for gold longer-term while others warn the trade is overcrowded; this produces range-bound flows into gold products like IAU. Neutral Sentiment: A consumer-facing guide on Gold IRAs highlights wide fee dispersion on physical-gold products — this can push some retirement flows toward low-cost ETFs such as IAU, but the net effect is mixed. Article Title

A consumer-facing guide on Gold IRAs highlights wide fee dispersion on physical-gold products — this can push some retirement flows toward low-cost ETFs such as IAU, but the net effect is mixed. Negative Sentiment: Gold has broken below its 50?day moving average and bearish momentum is intensifying in technicals, increasing the odds of further near-term downside for spot gold and IAU. Article Title

Gold has broken below its 50?day moving average and bearish momentum is intensifying in technicals, increasing the odds of further near-term downside for spot gold and IAU. Negative Sentiment: Hot U.S. inflation/PPI prints and a stronger dollar pressured gold intraday, prompting sellers and position adjustments ahead of the Fed — direct negative catalyst for IAU. Article Title

Hot U.S. inflation/PPI prints and a stronger dollar pressured gold intraday, prompting sellers and position adjustments ahead of the Fed — direct negative catalyst for IAU. Negative Sentiment: Saxo Bank and other strategists warn that growing fundamental and technical headwinds give gold room to move lower, reinforcing bearish market sentiment that weighs on IAU. Article Title

Saxo Bank and other strategists warn that growing fundamental and technical headwinds give gold room to move lower, reinforcing bearish market sentiment that weighs on IAU. Negative Sentiment: Rising oil and other commodity moves have triggered broader selling in precious and industrial metals; miners and metal?linked products fell, adding pressure to gold ETFs through sentiment and correlated flows. Article Title

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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