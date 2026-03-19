IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 35,461 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $737,000. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the period.

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Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

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