IFP Advisors Inc Has $18.81 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,125,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,868,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,496 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,854,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,093 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,328,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,823 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1928 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.