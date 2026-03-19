NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) SVP Sells $210,918.12 in Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $210,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,038.44. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Loveman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Elizabeth Loveman sold 1,662 shares of NACCO Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $85,493.28.

NACCO Industries Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE NC opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $59.42.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut NACCO Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NC

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a Cleveland, Ohio–based diversified holding company with a history spanning more than a century. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company operates in two primary business areas: coal mining and material-handling system design and manufacturing. Originally incorporated in 1913, NACCO has maintained a presence on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NC since the 1920s, evolving its portfolio to meet changing market demands while preserving its core expertise in bulk commodities and industrial services.

The North American Coal Corporation, NACCO’s coal mining segment, is among the largest producers of lignite coal in the United States.

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