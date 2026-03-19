iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 15,131.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Ledge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.57 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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