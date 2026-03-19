Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on March 31st

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4777 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

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About Fifth Third Bancorp

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Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As the parent company of Fifth Third Bank, it offers a wide array of banking and financial products to individuals, small businesses, corporations and governmental entities. Fifth Third Bancorp’s core mission is to provide deposit, lending and wealth management solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

The company’s principal offerings include consumer and commercial banking services such as checking and savings accounts, home mortgages, credit cards, and installment loans.

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