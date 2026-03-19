Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 21,640 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,074,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,526,000 after purchasing an additional 957,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,707,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,816,000 after purchasing an additional 725,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,740,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,090,000 after buying an additional 624,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,906,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,979,000 after buying an additional 577,318 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,762,000.

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First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18.

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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