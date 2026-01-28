Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,733,000 after buying an additional 116,135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,377,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Duolingo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp cut Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.75.

Duolingo stock opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.39. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $537,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,588,715.12. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.13, for a total value of $2,631,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,945.36. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,169 shares of company stock worth $8,457,951. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

