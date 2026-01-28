Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 65,628 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.22% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 33.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 36.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HMN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark R. Desrochers sold 3,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,132. This trade represents a 12.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 283,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,869,785.80. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,398 shares of company stock worth $697,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.6%

HMN stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $438.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.90 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

