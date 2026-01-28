monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,493 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in monday.com were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 76.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 60.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in monday.com by 219.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on monday.com from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on monday.com from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.04.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.45 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average of $184.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The firm had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

