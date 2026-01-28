Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 529.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 17.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 345.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other news, Director Martin Cohen purchased 12,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $773,027.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 949,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,740,140.15. This represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,368. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

