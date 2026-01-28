Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 39.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $1,671,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 11.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in AZZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $353,325.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,485.44. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,358 shares of company stock valued at $659,302 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AZZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on AZZ in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $127.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.The business had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

