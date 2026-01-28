Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 125.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $79,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Federal Signal by 49.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 497,652 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,491,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,037,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,930,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. The trade was a 40.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $132.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

