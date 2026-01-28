Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,599 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lineage were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LINE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lineage in the second quarter worth about $606,642,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,495,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lineage by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lineage by 15.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 622,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after buying an additional 81,159 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lineage from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on Lineage in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lineage from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lineage from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $42.06.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 30,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,400. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 107,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,607.04. The trade was a 10.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of LINE stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Lineage had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Lineage’s payout ratio is -267.09%.

Lineage Profile

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

