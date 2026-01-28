Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.97 and traded as high as $28.90. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 4,993 shares.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 278.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia?chartered community bank. The company operates as a locally focused financial institution, offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Chesapeake Bank, it aims to deliver customer?centric solutions while supporting economic growth in its communities.

Chesapeake Financial Shares’ primary business activities include retail and commercial banking.

