Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.90 and traded as high as C$18.28. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.28, with a volume of 27,884 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.33.

The company has a market cap of C$954.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.90.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.

