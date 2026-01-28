Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 39,262 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,262 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $122,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,852.19. This represents a 77.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 48,027 shares of company stock worth $27,402,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.41.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $525.04 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $609.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $561.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

