Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $8.64. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 28,605 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $186.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.53%.The business had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Roberts sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 485,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,750.38. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company focused on originating and servicing retail installment contracts for the automotive industry. The company primarily serves subprime and near-prime borrowers by partnering with a network of franchised and independent auto dealers across the United States. By providing flexible financing solutions, CPS seeks to expand vehicle ownership opportunities for customers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans.

CPS operates through two principal segments: loan origination and servicing.

