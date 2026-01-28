Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWU) Short Interest Update

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,984 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the December 31st total of 11,798 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 927 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of BLUWU opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $1,955,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,003,000.

About Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in March 2021 and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BLUWU. As a blank?check company, its primary objective is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

The company is sponsored by affiliates of Blue Water Acquisition Holdings III LLC and seeks to leverage its management team’s experience to target opportunities in sectors such as financial technology, consumer products and services, and business services.

