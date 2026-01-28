LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LGL Group, Inc. (The) (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.18. LGL Group shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 20,611 shares changing hands.

LGL Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.36.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. LGL Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 22.33%. Research analysts predict that LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About LGL Group

LGL Group Inc is a United States–based company specializing in the development and commercialization of digital pathology and molecular imaging systems for research and clinical laboratories. The company’s core focus lies in enabling high-resolution visualization and quantitative analysis of tissue samples, helping scientists and pathologists accelerate biomarker discovery and diagnostic workflows. LGL Group’s platform combines advanced optics, automated slide scanning and image analysis software to deliver end-to-end solutions tailored to oncology, immunology and neuroscience research.

The company’s flagship offerings include whole-slide scanners capable of rapid, high-throughput scanning at resolutions suited for detailed morphometric and fluorescence studies.

