AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM) Short Interest Down 74.3% in January

AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,080 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the December 31st total of 66,397 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,727 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BUFM opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. AB Moderate Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Moderate Buffer ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AB Moderate Buffer ETF stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182,939 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 93.83% of AB Moderate Buffer ETF worth $229,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AB Moderate Buffer ETF

The AB Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period. BUFM was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by AB Funds.

