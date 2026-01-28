SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

Get SWEDISH ORPHAN/S alerts:

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) is a Stockholm-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases and specialty care. The company’s portfolio spans treatments in hematology, immunology and metabolic disorders. Its research and development efforts focus on addressing unmet medical needs by advancing both proprietary and in-licensed drug candidates through clinical and regulatory pathways.

The company’s flagship offerings include clotting factor products for hemophilia, enzyme replacement therapies for lysosomal storage disorders and targeted immunomodulators for inflammatory conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.